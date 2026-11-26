Google developing 'My Channel' AI TV to make viewers protagonists
Google is working on My Channel, an AI-powered TV service that can turn you into the main character of custom-made video content.
Using your data, like what you watch, your age, and even your language, the service creates personalized videos right on your TV.
It's like having a channel that's all about you.
USPTO raises concerns about Google's application
My Channel will pull information from platforms like YouTube to shape these experiences, using details such as viewing habits and location.
It can use your own avatar and voice, trigger content automatically based on your settings, and even blend ads right into the mix.
While the US Patent Office has some concerns about Google's application, the company can amend the claims and appeal again.