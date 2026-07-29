Google Docs adds Gemini AI to streamline comment management
Technology
Google Docs is getting a boost with Gemini AI, making it way easier to handle comments and feedback from your team.
Now, Gemini can read through comment threads, sum up what's going on, and even draft replies or suggest edits, so you spend less time sorting through endless back-and-forth.
Rollout to eligible Workspace users
You'll spot these new AI tools in the side panel or bottom bar of Google Docs, plus you'll get handy prompts to help manage comments as soon as you open a doc.
The rollout is happening over the next couple of weeks for eligible Google Workspace users with editing access: think Business Standard, Enterprise tiers, Education Plus, and more.