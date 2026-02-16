Google Docs now lets you listen to document summaries

Google Docs just dropped a new feature: Gemini AI can now turn your docs into quick audio summaries. Rolling out gradually (as of February 2026), it lets you catch up on reports or meeting notes by listening—no more endless scrolling through text.

How to use Gemini AI in Google Docs Just head to Tools > Audio in the web version of Google Docs and pick "Listen to document summary" or "Listen to this tab."

You get handy controls like play/pause, scrubbing, speed adjustments (0.5x-2x), and even voice options—choose from narrator, persuader, or coach for your vibe.

It pulls out main ideas for a quick catch-up Gemini scans your doc and pulls out the main ideas, creating a podcast-style summary.

It's perfect if you want the gist without reading every word.