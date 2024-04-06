Next Article

Squarespace begins management of domains acquired from Google last year

By Akash Pandey 04:26 pm Apr 06, 202404:26 pm

What's the story Squarespace, a leading website development company, has initiated the management of domains it acquired from Google last year in June. Despite this transition, existing domain owners didn't experience significant changes until now. The web portal at domains.google.com continues to provide comprehensive control over these domains, even after Google ceased selling new ones and the registrar transitioned to Squarespace.

Shift in domain management

Recently, a shift has been observed with some domains transitioning to Squarespace, and management moving from Google Domains to Squarespace's own platform. This transition involves informing domain users about the complete transfer of their domains to Squarespace. "Today your domain, [domain name], migrated from Google Domains to Squarespace Domains," Google announced in an email sent out to users.

Details of domain transfer from Google to Squarespace

The email from Google further clarifies that the WHOIS contact details as well as billing information were transferred to Squarespace while the DNS configuration remains unchanged. This transition does not impact the functionality of the domain but removes it from domains.google.com and repositions it to account.squarespace.com/domains. For instance, a domain was transferred to an existing Squarespace account using the same Gmail email address for login, which is not associated with Google.