Google celebrates Pi Day 2026 with a doodle

Google is celebrating Pi Day 2026 with a special doodle, paying tribute to the ancient Greek mathematician Archimedes and his groundbreaking work in measuring pi (p). The doodle, which can be seen on Google's homepage across the globe, highlights the historical significance of this important mathematical constant. Pi Day is celebrated annually on March 14, representing the first three digits of p—3.14.

Mathematical technique Archimedes's work on pi This year's doodle celebrates Archimedes's geometric method of calculating the value of pi. Over 2,000 years ago, he used a technique involving polygons drawn inside and outside a circle to calculate this constant with remarkable accuracy. He even used two 96-sided polygons to show that pi lies between two close numbers. His work laid the groundwork for future mathematicians and modern computational techniques that have calculated millions of digits of pi.

Pi's role What is pi? Pi is the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter, making it a vital constant in mathematics and science. It is an irrational number, meaning its decimal representation never ends or repeats. Pi appears in countless mathematical and physical formulas. The first known use of the Greek letter p to represent this ratio was by Welsh mathematician William Jones in 1706.

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