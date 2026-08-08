Google drops Drive photo and video backup Aug 10 2026
Technology
Heads up: Google is dropping support for backing up your photos and videos through the Drive desktop app starting August 10, 2026.
If you've been using the app for automatic uploads, you'll need to switch things up.
The good news? Google Photos itself isn't going anywhere: just this backup method is changing.
Use Google Photos website or app
To keep your computer photos backed up, start using the Google Photos website or web app. They let you pick folders and upload them.
Make sure to update your routine before the August deadline so your uploads stay uninterrupted.
If you only back up from your phone or already use Google Photos directly, you're all set and don't need to worry about this change.