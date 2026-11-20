Gemini can now browse websites, navigate Mac apps for you
What's the story
Google has announced a major update for its Gemini desktop app on macOS. The new feature allows the AI to perform tasks on behalf of users, navigate native Mac apps, and browse websites in the background. This is a big step forward in making technology more user-friendly and efficient. The feature is currently available in English in the US, and requires a Google AI Plus, Pro, or Ultra subscription.
Feature rollout
Gemini's 'Tasks' gets wider availability
Just this week, Google announced the wider availability of Gemini's "Tasks," an in-app feature that makes the AI act more like an agent.
The feature helps users sign into websites, make online purchases, or book appointments.
Along with this, Google also recently started giving early access to its revamped "CC" AI agent. This new tool is designed to help families stay organized across email, calendars, chats, and tasks.
Advanced capabilities
AI can now take actions directly on your Mac
The "computer use" feature is another type of agentic offering, letting the AI take actions directly on a user's Mac.
This means it can complete multi-step tasks involving local files, apps, and the web.
Once a user tells what they want to do, they can see the agent working in a live preview in their chat while still using their screen and cursor for other things.