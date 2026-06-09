Google's NotebookLM gets search capabilities and Gemini 3.5
What's the story
Google has announced a major upgrade for its AI-powered note-taking app, NotebookLM. The update comes with the integration of Google's enhanced Gemini 3.5 model, which is expected to provide "more accurate and reliable information." The revamped NotebookLM will now use Google Search to find relevant sources on a given topic, making research projects easier by simply asking questions instead of importing notes or YouTube videos.
Enhanced functionality
NotebookLM can now produce PDFs, spreadsheets, and presentations
The latest update also brings advanced capabilities to NotebookLM, such as the ability to produce and export a range of outputs including PDFs, spreadsheets, charts, images, presentations, and other file formats. This is made possible by the integration of Google's agentic coding platform Antigravity into NotebookLM. Each notebook in the app is now linked to a "secure cloud computer," allowing it to write and run code for research purposes.
Research companion
NotebookLM's unique approach to AI-powered research
Since its launch in 2023, NotebookLM has set itself apart from conventional chatbots by focusing on source-backed answers instead of generic internet responses. Users can upload PDFs, websites, videos, and documents and ask questions specific to the content. This unique approach makes it an ideal AI-powered research companion for students, researchers, and professionals working in information-rich fields.