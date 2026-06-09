Google's NotebookLM gets search capabilities and Gemini 3.5

Enhanced functionality

NotebookLM can now produce PDFs, spreadsheets, and presentations

The latest update also brings advanced capabilities to NotebookLM, such as the ability to produce and export a range of outputs including PDFs, spreadsheets, charts, images, presentations, and other file formats. This is made possible by the integration of Google's agentic coding platform Antigravity into NotebookLM. Each notebook in the app is now linked to a "secure cloud computer," allowing it to write and run code for research purposes.