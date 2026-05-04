Google expands Gemini upgrade for Home across Europe and Asia-Pacific
Technology
Google Home's Gemini upgrade is rolling out to more places across Europe and Asia-Pacific, after an announcement in early April.
If you're in one of the supported countries, you can now sign up for early access through the Home app, so you might get to try the new features before everyone else.
Google adds language and performance upgrades
The update covers Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.
Along with reaching more people geographically, Gemini is adding support for more languages and aiming to make your smart home experience smoother and faster.
Google's been working on these improvements since last year's initial rollout.