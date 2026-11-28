Google extends $920 million monthly SpaceX cloud deal through 2029
Google is sticking with SpaceX for the long haul, extending its cloud deal all the way to 2029.
Announced by Elon Musk on X, this partnership was worth a massive $920 million per month in the June deal terms that run through June 2029.
The main goal? Powering the next wave of generative AI and SpaceX's new supercomputer facility at Starbase in Texas and a second campus in Arizona.
SpaceX taps 110,000 NVIDIA GPUs
This isn't just about storage: SpaceX will tap into about 110,000 NVIDIA GPUs to handle serious computing needs.
SpaceX has signed contracts worth over $70 billion with Google and Anthropic. Now, they're planning to invest another $74 billion-plus into new facilities at Starbase, Texas, and Cochise County, Arizona, aiming to boost their cloud muscle even further.