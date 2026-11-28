Google is sticking with SpaceX for the long haul, extending its cloud deal all the way to 2029.

Announced by Elon Musk on X, this partnership was worth a massive $920 million per month in the June deal terms that run through June 2029.

The main goal? Powering the next wave of generative AI and SpaceX's new supercomputer facility at Starbase in Texas and a second campus in Arizona.