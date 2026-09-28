Google extends Chromebook updates through mid-2034 amid Googlebook transition

If you use a Chromebook for school or work, those enterprise and education features you rely on aren't going anywhere. They'll keep working as usual.

Some newer Chromebooks will be able to upgrade to Googlebook OS, with more information on how that'll work coming soon.

The new OS will focus more on Android apps but still support web development.

If you're curious, preorders for Googlebooks are open now and shipping starts in early October 2026, plus better management tools are coming in the second half of 2027.