Google, FBI warn of ransomware group stealing data in person

Extortion strategy

Leak site threatening to publish stolen data

The Silent Ransom Group has a leak site where they threaten victims with publishing their stolen data if they don't pay up. This tactic is different from traditional ransomware attacks that involve encrypting the victims' data. The hackers often send direct emails to victims threatening them with this move. Google reported one such threat where the hackers warned, "In case of ignorance or no agreement, we will notify your employees, partners, and customers, after which we will publish your data."