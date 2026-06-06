Google, FBI warn of ransomware group stealing data in person
What's the story
The Silent Ransom Group, a notorious ransomware gang, has been targeting law firms with a new tactic: sending fake IT workers to steal data in person. The information was revealed in a report by Google's cybersecurity teams Mandiant, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and Google Threat Intelligence Group. The report details how the group used this method in attacks between January and May this year, affecting "dozens" of victims.
Attack methods
Impersonating IT support employees
The FBI had previously warned about the Silent Ransom Group's use of social engineering and phishing attacks to target law firms. The group impersonates IT support employees and in some cases, has even sent fake personnel to victims' offices. These imposters then connect to employees' computers using USB drives or remote access tools, stealing sensitive data such as contracts, Social Security numbers, and financial information.
Extortion strategy
Leak site threatening to publish stolen data
The Silent Ransom Group has a leak site where they threaten victims with publishing their stolen data if they don't pay up. This tactic is different from traditional ransomware attacks that involve encrypting the victims' data. The hackers often send direct emails to victims threatening them with this move. Google reported one such threat where the hackers warned, "In case of ignorance or no agreement, we will notify your employees, partners, and customers, after which we will publish your data."
Deceptive tactics
Traditional methods used by hackers
The hackers also employ traditional methods like phishing emails, follow-up phone calls, and social engineering. They pose as the company's IT support to trick victims into giving them access to their computers. Google's researchers explained that "The callers use a variety of verbal instructions to guide target behavior." The hackers then bypass security controls by convincing victims to download and open screen-sharing applications or using features in apps like Zoom or Microsoft Teams.