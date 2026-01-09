Next Article
Google Fi drops its 1st 5G tablet: Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+
Technology
Google Fi just rolled out its very first 5G tablet—the Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G.
It's got an 11-inch LCD screen, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos for solid sound, and runs on Android 16.
Under the hood, you get an octa-core MediaTek chip, 6GB RAM, and a roomy 128GB of storage (expandable up to a massive 2TB if you need it).
Price and perks
The Tab A11+ 5G comes with an 8MP rear camera, a 5MP selfie cam, and a big 7,040mAh battery that supports speedy 25W charging.
The price tag is $279.99—but if you're already on Google Fi, you can snag it for $199.99 after an $80 discount.
You can grab one now at fi.google.com or through the Google Fi app's Shop tab.