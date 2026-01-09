Google Fi drops its 1st 5G tablet: Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Technology Jan 09, 2026

Google Fi just rolled out its very first 5G tablet—the Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G.

It's got an 11-inch LCD screen, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos for solid sound, and runs on Android 16.

Under the hood, you get an octa-core MediaTek chip, 6GB RAM, and a roomy 128GB of storage (expandable up to a massive 2TB if you need it).