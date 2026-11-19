The new Ask Fi chatbot sits on a floating button and gives you quick account support or troubleshooting, no waiting around. If the bot can't help, you can easily switch to chatting with a real person.

Google's also making moves to improve accessibility: Wi-Fi Auto Connect+ is now coming to select Samsung and Motorola phones (not just Pixels), and secondary network switching is rolling out too.

However, the Shop tab loads a webpage as before, resulting in a gap and wasted space, but overall, the updates aim to make using Google Fi easier for everyone.