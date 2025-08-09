Google Finance gets AI chatbot, advanced charts for better insights

Google is giving its finance tool, Google Finance, a major revamp with artificial intelligence (AI) upgrades. The tech giant has announced that the updated platform will offer advanced charting tools, real-time data and news, and an AI-powered chatbot for answering financial queries. The changes are aimed at making financial information more accessible and engaging for users.

Enhanced experience AI chatbot to answer financial queries The revamped Google Finance will let users ask detailed finance-related questions to its built-in chatbot. The AI will provide a comprehensive response along with links to relevant sites, making it easier for users to get the information they need. This feature is particularly useful as it saves users from having to look up individual stock details or other financial data separately.

New features Advanced charting tools and expanded market data coverage Along with the AI chatbot, the revamped Google Finance also comes with advanced charting tools. These will help users visualize the financial data beyond simple asset performance, offering options to view technical indicators or display candlestick charts. The platform is also getting expanded market data coverage, including commodities and more cryptocurrencies.

Real-time updates Live news feed for real-time updates The revamped Google Finance will also come with a live news feed, giving users real-time headlines. This feature is designed to keep users updated on the latest developments affecting today's market. The firm hopes that by supercharging Google Finance with AI answers and charts, people will stick to its service instead of turning to an AI chatbot like ChatGPT for complex financial queries.