Google fixes monthlong bug blocking SiriusXM on smart speakers
Technology
After a month of frustration, Google has fixed the SiriusXM streaming issue that left users stuck with error messages like "I looked for that, but it either isn't available or can't be played right now."
Even though subscriptions were linked properly, people could only listen through the app, not their Google smart speakers.
Google Reddit post restores SiriusXM streaming
Google shared the good news in a Reddit update this week, bringing back full functionality to devices that had been struggling since May.
The timing lined up with the launch of Google's new $99 Home Speaker powered by Gemini AI, which boasts smarter voice controls and faster responses, but for many, just being able to play SiriusXM on their existing speakers again is the real win.