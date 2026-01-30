Google Gemini 3: Chrome gets smarter with new AI tools

The new side panel lets you compare products across tabs or find meeting times without jumping between windows. If you're an AI Pro or Ultra US subscriber, the Auto Browse agent can plan trips, fill forms, schedule appointments—even shop from photos—and, with permission, can use Google Password Manager and includes security controls (like user confirmations) for sensitive actions.

New ways to edit and connect

Nano Banana lets you tweak images in your current browser window using just text prompts—no downloads needed.

With Connected Apps, Chrome can pull info from Gmail, Calendar, YouTube and more to help draft emails or cross-check details.

All these updates are part of Google's push to make your browser do more heavy lifting for you.