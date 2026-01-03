Google Gemini 3 flash: Faster, smarter model-switching arrives
Google just dropped Gemini 3 Flash for its Gemini app, making it way easier to switch between AI models.
The new @-menu sits right at the top, so you can quickly pick models using arrow keys or shortcuts like @Fast or @Pro—no more digging through old dropdowns.
Speed and savings you'll notice
Gemini 3 Flash isn't just about looks—it's fast.
It runs three times quicker than Pro, uses 30% fewer tokens than Gemini 2.5 Pro, and scored higher on key tests (78% on SWE-bench Verified).
Plus, with input pricing at $0.50 per million tokens and output at $3 per million, it's now a much cheaper option—about 69% less than Pro.
Outperforming the competition
On top of that, Gemini 3 Flash crushed some big benchmarks: it scored over 90% on GPQA Diamond and beat out GPT-5.2 in major tests.
If you're into AI tools that are quick and budget-friendly but still pack a punch, this update is worth checking out.