SpaceX's Falcon 9 set to launch high-tech CSG-3 satellite in 2026
SpaceX is kicking off 2026 with a big move: launching the CSG-3 satellite for the Italian Space Agency on January 2, straight from California.
This 2.2-ton satellite will orbit about 619km above Earth, helping out with everything from disaster response to national security.
What makes CSG-3 special?
CSG-3 packs an advanced radar system that works day and night, rain or shine.
It can zoom in for ultra-detailed images (down to half a meter), or scan wide areas—super useful for tracking ships, managing disasters, and keeping an eye on things that matter.
Completing the constellation—and a busy year ahead
This launch expands the constellation beyond CSG-1 and CSG-2 and brings new agility compared to older models.
It also marks the start of another action-packed year for SpaceX after their record-breaking 165 launches in 2025.