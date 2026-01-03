SpaceX's Falcon 9 set to launch high-tech CSG-3 satellite in 2026 Technology Jan 03, 2026

SpaceX is kicking off 2026 with a big move: launching the CSG-3 satellite for the Italian Space Agency on January 2, straight from California.

This 2.2-ton satellite will orbit about 619km above Earth, helping out with everything from disaster response to national security.