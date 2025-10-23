Next Article
Google Gemini AI will soon let you draw on photos
Technology
Google's working on new image editing features for Gemini AI that let you draw or highlight parts of a photo before uploading it.
Spotted in a recent app teardown, these tools mean you'll be able to guide Gemini's attention—just circle or mark what matters, and the AI will focus its answers there.
Other upgrades are also on the way
You'll be able to use these markup tools on photos from your gallery or straight from your camera, and they're tied to Google's Nano Banana tool for image editing.
While still in development (so expect some beta testing first), other upgrades are also on the way—think longer voice commands and a refreshed look for Gemini.
Plus, Google's expanding its Summarise Pages feature across Chrome for Android.