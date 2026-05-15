Google Gemini and ChatGPT accidentally expose people's phone numbers
AI chatbots like Google Gemini and ChatGPT have been caught accidentally sharing people's phone numbers: a privacy slip-up called "AI doxxing."
One Reddit user said they got a flood of calls after their number was linked to businesses by Google's AI, showing how these bots can spill private information without you knowing.
Experts cite datasets and scammers
Experts say these leaks happen because chatbots pull from massive data sets collected over years, sometimes mixing things up or digging up information that used to be hidden.
Scammers are also taking advantage by posting fake customer service numbers online, which chatbots then share as real ones, so people end up calling fraudsters instead of companies.
With AI getting smarter fast, experts warn that scams and privacy risks are only growing, making better rules and safeguards more important than ever.