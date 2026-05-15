Google Gemini and ChatGPT accidentally expose people's phone numbers

Experts cite datasets and scammers

Experts say these leaks happen because chatbots pull from massive data sets collected over years, sometimes mixing things up or digging up information that used to be hidden.

Scammers are also taking advantage by posting fake customer service numbers online, which chatbots then share as real ones, so people end up calling fraudsters instead of companies.

With AI getting smarter fast, experts warn that scams and privacy risks are only growing, making better rules and safeguards more important than ever.