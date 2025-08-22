Next Article
Google Gemini can now see your screen and suggest actions
Google just gave its Gemini Live assistant a major upgrade, making it way more interactive.
Now, you can share your screen or use your camera so Gemini can spot objects and suggest what to do next—think getting help building furniture or finding missing ingredients while cooking.
The update lands first on the Pixel 10 series starting August 28, 2025.
Gemini Live will soon connect with more Google apps
After Pixel 10, these visual features will roll out to other Android and iOS devices.
Gemini Live is also getting tighter with Google apps like Calendar, Keep, and Tasks for smoother planning.
Soon, it'll connect with Phone, Messages, Clock, and Maps too—and thanks to a new audio model that tweaks how it talks, chatting with Gemini should feel even more natural.