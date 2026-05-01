Google revamps its Gemini AI app: Check what's new

At its annual I/O developer conference, Google unveiled a series of updates for its Gemini app. The biggest change is the introduction of a new design language called "Neural Expressive." This update gives the app a revamped interface with fresh typography, smoother animations, and haptic feedback. The company has also integrated Gemini Live into the main Gemini experience for an enhanced user interaction.

User experience Users will be able to switch between typing and talking The redesigned Gemini app will let users switch between typing and talking to the chatbot with ease. Google is also adding regional dialects to Gemini's capabilities. The company is working on making its responses more engaging by including images, graphics, and even narrated videos in them. This way, users won't be faced with long blocks of text anymore.

Advancements Daily Brief AI agent Google has also launched a new AI agent called Daily Brief. When enabled, this agent will pull data from all your connected apps in the background, like Gmail and Calendar, to give you a summary of your day's activities and pending communications. The company has also launched Gemini Omni, a model that uses text prompts, images, and videos you upload to create video output.

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