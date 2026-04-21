Google Gemini in Chrome launches across Asia-Pacific on April 21

Gemini summarizes, compares tabs in Chrome

Gemini supercharges Chrome for Mac, Windows, Chromebook Plus, and even iOS (except Japan).

It can quickly sum up long articles for you, compare info across tabs when you're multitasking hard, and plug right into tools like Calendar or Gmail.

You can also transform images on the web using a text prompt with Nano Banana 2 or get smarter replies based on your past chats thanks to its Personal Intelligence feature.

Just tap the top right of Chrome on desktop, or the left of the address bar on iOS, to try it out or tweak settings under AI innovations.