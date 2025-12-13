Google Gemini Live is getting a handy 'mute' button Technology Dec 13, 2025

Google's Gemini Live is about to get a much-needed mute button, spotted in the latest app update.

This lets you silence your mic but still hear AI responses—perfect for when things around you get noisy or distracting.

Users and analysts have been requesting better control like this since earlier this year, and Google is now rolling out the feature in response.