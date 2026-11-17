Google Gemini Notebook turns notes and documents into interactive websites
Google just rolled out a handy update for Gemini Notebook: you can now turn your notes and documents into interactive websites with a simple chat command ("make me a site").
This AI-powered tool is all about making information easier to understand by turning static text into something you can actually explore.
Gemini Notebook adds visualization and organization
Whether you're building an interactive periodic table for a class or setting up interactive dashboards to analyze data like quarterly sales performance, this feature has you covered.
It adds new ways to visualize and organize information, making Gemini Notebook more useful for learning and getting things done.