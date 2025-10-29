Google Gemini now powers Adobe Firefly

Adobe and Google Cloud just announced at Adobe MAX 2025 in LA that they're bringing Google's Gemini, Veo, and Imagen AI models right into Adobe Firefly, Photoshop, Premiere, Express, and GenStudio. It's all about making next-level image and video creation easier for everyone.

AI tools directly in Adobe apps You'll get access to powerful AI tools directly inside Adobe apps—think faster, more precise image and video generation.

If you're working with a brand or company, you can even customize these AIs with your own data using Firefly Custom Models, which are private by default according to Adobe.

Adobe CEO on the partnership Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen said the partnership will "empower creators and brands to push the boundaries of what's possible."

Whether you're editing for fun or working on big projects, these upgrades are set to make content creation smoother.