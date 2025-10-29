Next Article
SpaceX to launch NASA's lunar rover to Moon in July 2026
Technology
SpaceX is gearing up to send Astrobotic's Griffin-1 lunar lander to the Moon's south pole in July 2026, using its powerful Falcon Heavy rocket.
This mission is part of NASA's push to get more science and tech to the Moon through its Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.
Griffin-1 will carry Astrolab's FLIP rover
Griffin-1 will carry Astrolab's FLIP rover and Astrobotic's CubeRover, after NASA's VIPER rover was moved to a separate mission in 2027.
The lander is packed with smart navigation tech for precise landings and will also deliver symbolic messages and scientific gear.
Astrobotic has almost finished building Griffin-1, and this mission is a big step for both the company and NASA's new way of working with private space partners.