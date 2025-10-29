SpaceX to launch NASA's lunar rover to Moon in July 2026

Griffin-1 will carry Astrolab's FLIP rover

Griffin-1 will carry Astrolab's FLIP rover and Astrobotic's CubeRover, after NASA's VIPER rover was moved to a separate mission in 2027.

The lander is packed with smart navigation tech for precise landings and will also deliver symbolic messages and scientific gear.

Astrobotic has almost finished building Griffin-1, and this mission is a big step for both the company and NASA's new way of working with private space partners.