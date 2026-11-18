Google Gemini will now retain your chats for 2 months
What's the story
Google has announced an extension of the retention period for temporary Gemini chats and conversations with chat history turned off. The new policy will keep these conversations for around two months, a significant increase from the previous 72-hour limit. The change is part of Google's effort to enhance safety and security as AI systems continue to evolve.
Market comparison
Gemini's chat retention period surpasses ChatGPT and Claude
Google's updated policy is a major departure from its previous 72-hour retention period. The change will be rolled out globally in the Gemini app over the coming weeks.
Notably, Google's new retention period is much longer than that of its competitors.
OpenAI retains temporary chats in ChatGPT for up to 30 days, while Anthropic keeps incognito chats in Claude for 30 days by default.
Policy explanation
Google cites reasons behind extended chat retention
Google has not explained why it changed its policy or if it will change how conversations can be accessed or reviewed.
However, the company did say that chats are retained longer to respond to users, process feedback, and protect its services and users.
The updated Gemini Apps Privacy Hub also cites potential system failures as a reason for retaining chats.
User control
Gemini introduces separate settings for AI training and chat history
Along with the extended retention period, Google is also introducing separate settings for Gemini's chat history and AI training.
Previously, both were controlled by a single "Keep Activity" setting.
Now, users can keep their conversations in their chat history without using them to train Google's generative AI models.
The company says both new settings will be turned off by default for users who previously disabled Keep Activity.