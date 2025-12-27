Google Gemini's new Opal lets you build mini-apps—no coding needed
Google just introduced Opal in its Gemini web app, allowing users to create AI-powered mini-apps (a new type of Gems) without touching a single line of code.
Announced on December 17, you can try it now at gemini.google.com, though it may require enabling via Labs as an experimental feature.
With Opal, building interactive tools right inside Gemini's chat is straightforward and accessible to everyone.
What you can do with Opal
Just click the beaker icon in the Gems manager and describe what you want—like "an app that summarizes docs to Google Sheets"—and Opal gets to work.
You can remix templates from the template library, edit steps in a visual editor (no code!), add input fields, and even share your creations with friends.
Why it stands out
Opal links prompts, Gemini models, and tools into easy-to-edit visual steps.
You can tweak things through chat or a sidebar—and for more control, there's opal.google.
Unlike ChatGPT or Claude (which need outside tools for real apps), Gemini-Opal builds interactive mini-apps right inside your chat window—making it faster and more hands-on than other AI platforms out there.