Google Gemini's new Opal lets you build mini-apps—no coding needed Technology Dec 27, 2025

Google just introduced Opal in its Gemini web app, allowing users to create AI-powered mini-apps (a new type of Gems) without touching a single line of code.

Announced on December 17, you can try it now at gemini.google.com, though it may require enabling via Labs as an experimental feature.

With Opal, building interactive tools right inside Gemini's chat is straightforward and accessible to everyone.