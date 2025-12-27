Texas startup AST SpaceMobile launches record-breaking satellite
Texas-based AST SpaceMobile just launched its BlueBird 6 satellite from India, and it's a big deal—literally.
With a massive 2,400 sq ft antenna (the largest in low Earth orbit), BlueBird 6 can beam 4G/5G straight to regular smartphones—no extra gadgets needed.
What makes BlueBird 6 special?
BlueBird 6 runs on the powerful AST5000 chip, offering up to 120Mbps per coverage cell and supporting over 2,000 active coverage cells per satellite.
The company plans to launch up to 60 more satellites by the end of 2026 to enable 5G data services across the United States and some other initial markets.
How does it stack up against Starlink?
Unlike Starlink—which needs extra hardware—AST's tech connects directly with standard phones.
Their satellites basically act like floating cell towers, making it easier for everyone to get connected wherever they are.