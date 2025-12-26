Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus gets a $100 price drop (plus free Google One) Technology Dec 26, 2025

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus is now up for grabs at $599.99 (down from $749.99) at Best Buy, thanks to a post-holiday discount.

To sweeten the deal, you also get a year of Google One AI Premium with 2TB cloud storage thrown in.

The offer runs while stocks last.