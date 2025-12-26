Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus gets a $100 price drop (plus free Google One)
The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus is now up for grabs at $599.99 (down from $749.99) at Best Buy, thanks to a post-holiday discount.
To sweeten the deal, you also get a year of Google One AI Premium with 2TB cloud storage thrown in.
The offer runs while stocks last.
What's inside?
This Chromebook keeps things light at just 1.17kg (though some sources cite 1.11kg) and sports a sleek Neptune Blue finish.
You get a roomy 15.6-inch FHD AMOLED display, an Intel Core 3 100U processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage—plus all the essential ports (USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, microSD).
Why it stands out
With up to 13 hours of battery life per charge and fast Wi-Fi 6E support, this laptop is built for busy days on campus or remote work sessions.
The backlit keyboard and handy Quick Insert AI key on Chrome OS add some extra everyday convenience too.