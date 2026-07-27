Google gives US YouTube Premium users free ad-supported Peacock Premium
Technology
Big news for US YouTube Premium users: Google just announced you'll get Peacock Premium (the ad-supported version) for free in the coming months.
So, if you love streaming, this perk means more shows and movies without paying extra.
Just note: it doesn't cover the ad-free Peacock Premium Plus.
US YouTube Premium included, Lite excluded
All U.S.-based YouTube Premium subscribers are in. But if you're on YouTube Premium Lite (the cheaper plan without Music), this deal doesn't apply.
This move is part of Google's ongoing partnership with NBC Universal, aiming to add value and keep things interesting for subscribers as streaming platforms team up more often.