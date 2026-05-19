Google is adding AI chat features to Gmail, Docs, Keep

Google is enhancing its Gmail, Docs, and Keep services with new conversational features in the form of Live. The update will let users interact with their inboxes using natural language queries. For instance, if you're in a hurry and want to know your flight's gate number, you can simply ask the system "What's my flight's gate number?" instead of searching for it manually.

Document structuring Talking through your document ideas The new features extend to Google Docs, where you can talk through your initial ideas for a document. The system will then organize these thoughts into a structured format. With your permission, it can even pull relevant information from your Gmail and Drive accounts to add more detail to the document. You can also ask it for information from the internet if needed.

Reminders AI-powered reminders in Google Keep The same conversational capabilities are being added to Google Keep, where you can dictate reminders. The system will understand and structure these prompts into relevant reminders. This way, no matter what you think of, Google says Keep will be able to comprehend and also create relevant prompts for your needs.

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