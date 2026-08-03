Google Health 5.05 brings Apple Health sync, US medical sharing
Google just dropped the 5.05 update for its Health app on iOS, making it way easier to sync your fitness and health stats with Apple Health.
Now, things like your step count, workouts, sleep patterns, and vitals from devices (like Fitbit Air) can all be tracked in one place.
The update also brings a secure way to share medical records in the US and fixes some annoying fitness-tracking bugs.
Share records with Smart Health Links
To start syncing, head to "Partner apps" in your Google Health profile and follow the prompts to connect with Apple Health.
If you need to share medical info, say with a doctor or family member, you can use Smart Health Links in the 'Medical' section (available only in the US); just generate a link or QR code for easy sharing.
The bug fixes should make tracking workouts smoother too.