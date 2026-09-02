Google Home app 4.26 fixes setup issues for older devices
Technology
Google just dropped version 4.26 of the Home app, solving those annoying setup problems for older gadgets like the 2013 Chromecast and Google Home Mini.
If your device was acting up since May, especially on Android, you're in luck, because this update should get things working again.
Google confirms fix on Reddit
Google confirmed on Reddit that the bug is fixed, saying, "We've resolved an issue that was impacting the ability to set up some older Chromecast and Google Home devices."
Just update your Home app from the Play Store or try a factory reset if needed.
Even though some of these devices aren't officially supported anymore, Google's still keeping them running smoothly.