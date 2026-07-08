Google Home app adds suggested automations with ready made templates
Google just dropped a new update for its Home app, rolling out "Suggested Automations" to make smart home routines way easier.
Now, you can pick from ready-made templates (like automatically turning off lights when you leave or starting your playlist at a set time) without having to set everything up from scratch.
The feature is coming soon to both Android and iOS users worldwide.
Customizable automations and Onn camera controls
These automation templates are easy to customize, so you can tweak them however you like.
The update also brings better camera controls for Walmart's Onn Outdoor and Onn Floodlight cameras (think brightness and light toggles), plus smoother live streaming, more reliable smart lock status, and some bug fixes that should make the app feel less glitchy overall.
Early-access users get extra perks too, like refreshed Nest Hub visuals and new Gemini features for Home.