Google Home app adds suggested automations with ready made templates

Customizable automations and Onn camera controls

These automation templates are easy to customize, so you can tweak them however you like.

The update also brings better camera controls for Walmart's Onn Outdoor and Onn Floodlight cameras (think brightness and light toggles), plus smoother live streaming, more reliable smart lock status, and some bug fixes that should make the app feel less glitchy overall.

Early-access users get extra perks too, like refreshed Nest Hub visuals and new Gemini features for Home.