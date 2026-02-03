Google Home can now use smart buttons for automations
Google Home is set to roll out its 4.8 update, making smart home controls way more flexible.
The big news: you can now use smart buttons for automations—think single tap, double tap, long press, or even button release to trigger actions around your house.
Plus, the app has added fresh automation triggers across recent updates, like media playback, room brightness or humidity levels, and appliance status (like when your coffee maker is done).
Nest Cam playback got an upgrade
A new automation editor lets you create automations and conditions, and the update also includes camera event filters and thermostat upgrades.
On top of that, the app loads faster on Android with smoother scrolling and better frame rates.
Nest Cam playback also got an upgrade—expect fewer "video not available" errors and a much quicker view of recent events.