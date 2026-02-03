Google Home can now use smart buttons for automations Technology Feb 03, 2026

Google Home is set to roll out its 4.8 update, making smart home controls way more flexible.

The big news: you can now use smart buttons for automations—think single tap, double tap, long press, or even button release to trigger actions around your house.

Plus, the app has added fresh automation triggers across recent updates, like media playback, room brightness or humidity levels, and appliance status (like when your coffee maker is done).