Google Home rolls out spring update with multiple camera timeline

Animated previews, filters and desktop search

The update brings animated event previews that highlight things like people or packages showing up, plus quick filters for stuff like "Person seen" or "Glass break heard."

Face detection is improving, and low-quality face images are filtered out, and you can help train the AI with feedback buttons.

Desktop users aren't left out either: Ask Home on Web is coming soon to Public Preview and lets you search camera history, check devices, and set up automations from your desktop.

Advanced plan users also get Gemini-powered event summaries and more automation options.