Google Home update brings Gemini interactive stories and faster commands
Google Home rolled out a big update today, making its app, Nest Cam, Nest Thermostat, and Gemini smarter and easier to use.
The much-loved "Hey Google, tell me a story" feature is back, now with interactive stories powered by Gemini.
Commands are faster too, and you can now see Gemini sources on smart displays.
Google Home app and Nest updates
Nest Cam now has smoother video history playback and a handy 30-second security siren for some models.
With the Nest Thermostat update, copying schedules across days is finally possible: no more setting temperatures one day at a time.
The Google Home app for iOS gets a color wheel for lights, and fixed setup issues with Google Home Speaker on iOS and Android.
You'll also notice better music transfer between speakers and smart displays from Android, and Stereo Pair & Speaker Group controls on Android.