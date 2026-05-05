Google Home updates let users manage security, locks and sensors

Google Home appliance controls, Gemini 3.1

You get better appliance controls (think starting, stopping, pausing, or resuming your washer, and docking, pausing, or resuming your vacuum with a tap), plus "Quick Action" notifications for instant device tweaks.

A new "Access Ask Home on Web" feature is coming soon so you can handle devices straight from your computer.

Also, Google upgraded its voice assistant with Gemini 3.1, so it understands complex requests even better now.