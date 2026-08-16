Google in talks with AMD about hybrid TPU CPU chips
Technology
Google is reportedly chatting with AMD about building its next-generation AI chips, known as TPUs.
The idea? Blend Google's advanced AI hardware with AMD's strong CPU technology for a chip that handles both smart algorithms and heavy processing.
If it happens, this would be a big move for AMD into custom AI chip design, a major development for both companies.
AI models require CPU accelerator hybrids
AI models are getting more complex and need chips that combine serious number-crunching (CPUs) with next-level AI acceleration.
Google's latest TPU 8i already pairs CPUs more closely with TPUs than before, and AMD has experience making hybrid chips like the Instinct MI300A.
Teaming up could help them set new standards for speed and efficiency in future AI tools.