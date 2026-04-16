Google India adds free full-length NEET-UG mocks on Gemini app
Technology
Google India just made NEET-UG prep a bit easier: now you can take full-length, free practice tests right on the Gemini app.
All it takes is saying, "I want to take a NEET mock test," and you're good to go.
It's part of Google's push to use AI for better learning and make exam prep more accessible for students across India.
Google shares demo and invites feedback
These AI-powered tests give you a real exam feel, so you can practice under actual test conditions.
Google even shared a quick demo video to show how simple it is to get started.
Plus, they're working on adding more practice tests for different subjects and countries.
The team is also encouraging feedback from students, so your input could help shape what comes next!