Google introduces AI-powered writing tool in Android
Google recently announced a bunch of free Android updates, aiming to make your phone smarter.
The highlight? Gboard now has an AI writing tool that tweaks your text's tone—formal, expressive, or concise—and fixes spelling and grammar, all right on your device so nothing leaves your phone, keeping your data secure.
Other updates include emoji browsing, audio sharing
Emojis got an upgrade too: you can browse more easily and mix them into custom sticker combos.
Quick Share is smoother now, letting you switch between sending and receiving files with real-time progress updates.
Plus, you can share audio to two LE headphones at once or even create custom Android bots using a selfie or prompt.
These features are rolling out gradually to level up the overall Android experience.