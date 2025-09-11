Google introduces AI-powered writing tool in Android

Other updates include emoji browsing, audio sharing

Emojis got an upgrade too: you can browse more easily and mix them into custom sticker combos.

Quick Share is smoother now, letting you switch between sending and receiving files with real-time progress updates.

Plus, you can share audio to two LE headphones at once or even create custom Android bots using a selfie or prompt.

These features are rolling out gradually to level up the overall Android experience.