Konkan Railway launches updated KR MIRROR app: Check features
Konkan Railway has launched the updated KR MIRROR app on Google Play, aiming to make travel easier with real-time train updates and handy info.
Launched by KRCL, the app is designed to be accessible—even for passengers with disabilities—making sure everyone can stay in the loop.
App supports multiple languages
You get live train running status, detailed schedules, and easy access to station services like food and amenities.
There are also helplines for women, emergency alerts, complaint options, plus guides to nearby tourist spots.
The app supports multiple languages and lets you tweak font size or switch between light and dark mode.
Currently available for Android users
KR MIRROR is currently out for Android users.
With everything in one place—from travel updates to support—the launch demonstrates Konkan Railway's commitment to making trips smoother and more user-friendly.