Google introduces Antigravity, an AI-powered app development tool
Google just dropped Antigravity in its AI Studio, making app development way more accessible.
Now, you can build full-featured apps just by typing what you want: no coding skills required.
Antigravity handles all the tricky stuff automatically, like setting up databases, authentication, and even multiplayer features.
It's Google's answer to tools like Claude Code and is designed so anyone can jump in, though a bit of human oversight is still smart for quality.
Antigravity handles the setup for you
Antigravity takes care of the setup, from connecting payment systems and maps to managing sensitive info securely with a Secrets Manager.
You get to pick popular frameworks like React or Angular for a modern look.
Plus, your progress is always saved so you never lose work if you take a break.
Coming soon: integration with Google Workspace for even smoother connections with Drive and Sheets.