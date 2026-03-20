Google introduces Antigravity, an AI-powered app development tool Technology Mar 20, 2026

Google just dropped Antigravity in its AI Studio, making app development way more accessible.

Now, you can build full-featured apps just by typing what you want: no coding skills required.

Antigravity handles all the tricky stuff automatically, like setting up databases, authentication, and even multiplayer features.

It's Google's answer to tools like Claude Code and is designed so anyone can jump in, though a bit of human oversight is still smart for quality.