Google introduces selfie video account recovery, experts warn on biometrics
Technology
Google just rolled out a new way to get back into your account if you're locked out. You can now upload a selfie video.
It's meant for those moments when you've lost access to your usual device.
But while it sounds handy, some experts are raising eyebrows about sharing personal biometric data like this.
Experts recommend recovery contacts
You upload a selfie video, and that video becomes your key to recover your account.
Google promises these videos are encrypted and can be deleted whenever you want, but experts warn about risks like deepfakes.
To stay extra safe, they suggest also setting up recovery contacts (people you trust who can enter a unique code) as another backup.