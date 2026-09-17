Google is testing AI contribution pilot paying websites and publishers
Technology
Google is testing its AI contribution pilot, a new program that pays websites and publishers when their content shows up in AI-powered search results.
Publishers track potential AI earnings
Right now, the pilot includes dozens of mostly small and midsize publishers outside the news world.
They can track how much they might earn through Google Search Console, based on whether their content contributes significantly to AI-generated responses in participating products.
While details are still under wraps, early feedback from participants is cautiously hopeful: at least one publisher sees this as a step toward Google exploring paying publishers directly for content.