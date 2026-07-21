Google is working on Gboard sign language to text feature
Technology
Google is working on a new Sign-to-text feature for Gboard that lets you type using sign language.
Just use your phone's camera, and Google's AI will turn your signs into text, perfect for messaging, searching the web, and sending emails.
Gboard protects privacy and expands accessibility
The feature sends only motion data (not video) to Google's servers for translation and deletes it after processing, keeping things private.
It builds on Android's growing set of accessibility tools, like hearing aid support and color adjustments, and marks a big step toward making tech easier to use for everyone, especially those who rely on sign language.