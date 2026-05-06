Google issues May 2026 Pixel patch fixing security, device problems

Pixel 10 fixes screen, charging, camera

If you've noticed flickering screens or weird visual noise on your Pixel 10 Pro or Pro XL, this update should clear that up. It also smooths out random screen freezes and noise lines on Pixel 10 models.

Wireless charging is faster now when your battery's between 75% and 80%, and camera app freeze while recording video and adjusting the zoom level is fixed for Pixel 10 users.